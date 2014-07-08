Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: COG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (AMEX: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 13.60% year-to-date. Chesapeake Energy, meanwhile, is up 11.14% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., is down 11.87% year-to-date. Combined, CHK and COG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) and Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 8.55% on a year-to-date basis. Peabody Energy, meanwhile, is down 17.05% year-to-date, and Nabors Industries is up 72.63% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:





Here’s a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

