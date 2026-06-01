💥 US30 Long trade Trade Running || Quant Direction 3-D Confluence In Action





Long trade. Market bias on

is Bullish as i spotted on

indicator. I placed 2 long trades based on M15 timeframe price action. Check the photo below.













👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



