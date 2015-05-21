What is an Inside bar and How to Trade Them

Inside bars are easily identified pricing patterns that can be found on virtually any chart. The pattern itself requires some simple technical analysis, which includes identifying a series of highs and lows on a daily chart. The idea is that the current candle on the graph will not exceed the previous candles high or low, thus leaving it “inside”.

First off, trading inside bars lends itself to trading breakouts. The idea is that the identified highs and lows mentioned above, will also act as support and resistancevalues. If price breaks above resistance, traders will look to buy the market. Conversely if price falls below support, traders will look to sell.

As the final step, setting stops and managing risk is one of the most important components of any working strategy.

Traders opting to use a 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio can elect to target twice the amount of profit in pips relative to their risk. This means using the example above, a 125 pip profit target would be set. Lastly, now that your risk in pips has been determined, you can use these values to help you determine your risk in terms of your account balance.