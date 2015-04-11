Alibaba Sued For Patent Infringement In U.S. by Express Mobile

Express Mobile, an information technology company in the U.S., has sued China's Alibaba for patent infringement.

According to Express Mobile, the company filed the patent infringement lawsuit against the Alibaba Group in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division. In the statement, Express Mobile accused Alibaba for infringing its patent related to the development of platform independent websites.



Express Mobile is an enterprise mobility solutions provider. In November 2013, the company formed a sales and intellectual property partnership with NYSE-listed enterprise solutions provider Document Security Systems, which became a minor shareholder of Express Mobile in 2014.