EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY Pivot Points, TA – Apr. 10 2015

10 April 2015, 08:53
EURUSD Daily Pivots

R3

1.0903

R2

1.0845

R1

1.0751

Pivot

1.0694

S1

1.06

S2

1.0543

S3

1.0449

 

EURUSD H1 

EURUSD dropped down to the previous lows of 1.06344 and as plotted by the median line, price action has been bouncing off the upper and the median line. Currently price is back to testing the upper median line after finding support at both the previous horizontal support and the median line. Failure to decline lower could see a shift of sentiment in EURUSD which could see a retracement rally in store. To the upside, the first resistance comes in at 1.07778 and until this level is breached, EURUSD remains biased to the downside. If the currency pair continues to fall, the next support comes much lower at 1.0507.

USDJPY Daily Pivots

R3

121.796

R2

121.267

R1

120.921

Pivot

120.386

S1

120.04

S2

119.511

S3

119.165

 

USDJPY H4 

USDJPY managed to break out from the falling price channel but has been struggling to break above the resistance of 120.26. Price briefly touched the upper trend line of the rising price channel and could see a test back to the broken resistance level for support. To the upside, momentum could see USDJPY push higher as long as the support holds any declines. To the downside, in the event USDJPY break below 120.26, we could expect to see sharp declines in store with the first support at 119.71 followed by 119.045.

GBPUSD Daily Pivots

R3

1.5039

R2

1.4961

R1

1.4837

Pivot

1.4759

S1

1.4635

S2

1.4557

S3

1.4433

 

GBPUSD H4 

GBPUSD failed yet again at the resistance at 1.495 which saw the currency pair fall sharply to trade back to the lower end of the range at 1.475 and 1.472. The break of 1.475 is indicative of further declines in store, with the potential to test down to 1.4635. We could expect to see a minor rally to test the broken support at 1.475 for resistance ahead of the decline to 1.4635.

