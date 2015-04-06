USDCAD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Ivey PMI and 29 pips range price movement

past data is 49.7

forecast data is 51.1

actual data is 47.9 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for СФВ in our case)

[CAD - Ivey PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and their purchasing managers hold perhaps the most current and relevant insight into the company's view of the economy.

==========

"Canada's Ivey purchasing managers’ index contracted at a faster rate than expected in March, fuelling concerns over the country’s economic outlook, industry data showed on Monday.

In a report, the Richard Ivey School of Business said its purchasing managers’ index fell to 47.9 last month from a reading of 49.7 in February. Analysts had expected the index to inch up to 51.1 in March.

A figure above 50.0 indicates industry expansion, below indicates contraction.

USD/CAD was trading at 1.2460 from around 1.2466 ahead of the release of the data."

==========

USDCAD M5: 29 pips price range movement by CAD - Ivey PMI news event

M5

