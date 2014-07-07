FTSE slips, cyclicals under pressure

FTSE 100 retreated from a three-week high on Monday on concerns about the pace of global economic growth, with cyclical sectors such as miners and banks worst hit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,832.16 points by 1407 GMT after climbing to its highest since early June in the previous session. The index gained 1.6 percent last week, its best weekly performance since May.

Investors cut their equities trading positions after data on Monday showed German industrial output fell 1.8 percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in more than two years. "The market appears to be in a consolidation phase as weaker-than-expected economic numbers from Germany have raised some concerns regarding the strength and sustainability of the recovery in Europe," HSBC equity strategist Robert Parkes said. Miners featured among the top decliners, with weaker metals prices and concerns about global growth prompting investors to take some money off the table after a recent rally. IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Sunday that global economic activity should strengthen in the second half of the year and accelerate in 2015, but momentum could be weaker than expected, hinting at a slight cut in the Fund's growth forecasts. "The IMF's comments are weighing on miners as investors are taking that as an excuse to take some profits after strong gains in recent days," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.