How To Trade - Gann HiLo Activator Indicator and How Does It Work

Developed by Robert Krausz.



This indicator was originally used to trade Stocks and Commodities. The Gann HiLo Activator Indicator is plotted over the price chart. This Indicator is basically a simple moving average of the previous three periods highs or lows plotted based in relation to HiLo Activator.

Bullish Signal- When price is above the Gann Activator it shows that the forex trend is bullish and only Buy trades should be executed. In a bullish trend the Gann Activator uses the previous periods’ price lows for calculations.



Bearish Signal- When price is below the Gann Activator it shows that the forex trend is bearish and only Sell trades should be executed. In a bearish trend the Gann Activator uses the previous periods’ price highs for calculations.

The Gann HiLo Activator should be used in combination with the Gann Swing Indicator and Gann Trend indicator to form a Forex trading system methodology that is commonly referred to as the "New Gann Swing Chartist Plan". Within this trading method the Gann Activator can be used as an entry signal or exit signal.