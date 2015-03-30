EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 29.03 - 05.04: Bearish Ranging Within 1.0551 and 1.1051

- The
price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and far below Senkou Span A line
- Chinkou Span line is too far for any possible reversal of the price movement from bearish to the bullish
- Nearest support levels are 1.0551 (D1)
- Nearest resistance levels are 1.1051 (D1)
W1 price
is on bearish ranging between 1.0461 support and 1.1533 resistance levels
MN price
is on bearish for breaking 1.1097 support level on open MN1 bar
If D1 price will break 1.0551 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.1051 resistance level so we may have the market rally within the primary bearish market condition
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0551 and 1.1051 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.1051 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0551 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-03-30 08:00 GMT (or 10:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Spanish CPI]
2015-03-30 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PCE]
2015-03-30 23:15 GMT (or 01:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Fischer Speech]
2015-03-31 06:00 GMT (or 08:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Retail Sales]
2015-03-31 07:55 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Unemployment Change]
2015-03-31 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - CPI]
2015-03-31 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
2015-04-01 01:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
2015-04-01 12:15 GMT (or 14:15 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
2015-04-01 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Manufacturing]
2015-04-02 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Trade Balance]
2015-04-03 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1051 (D1)
|1.0655 (D1)
|1.1533 (W1)
|1.0551 (D1)
|1.3699 (MN)
|1.0461 (W1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging