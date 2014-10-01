Huawei with Internet of Things technologies Acquires Neul British Technology Provider for "Weightless" platform



As a company focusing on the research and development of Internet of Things technologies and products, Neul is known for its "Weightless" platform, which offers super-low energy consumption air interfaces for products like smart testers and street lights.







It is a new wide-area wireless networking technology designed specifically for the Internet of Things, achieving coverage, battery life, module cost and efficiency goals that far out-reach today's GPRS, 3G, CDMA and LTE WAN solutions. Huawei recently enhanced its investments in this industry. The company previously invested USD125 million in the construction of a chip development lab in Bristol, and they also promised that the company would make USD1.3 billion local investments in Britain.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the interconnection of uniquely identifiable embedded computing devices within the existing Internet infrastructure.

The acquisition is a good deal for British Technology Provider, which will be able to take advantage of Huawei's resources to become a leading company in the Internet of Things sector.