FX Review FxTaTrader Weekly Strategy Week 13 / Sunday 22-Mar-2015

In this article I will provide my view on the EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the FxTaTrader weekly strategy . I will pick one to analyse in more detail from the pairs that have not been discussed yet recently.

Open/pending positions of last week

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend the NZD is having a score of 8 and the EUR a score of 1.

In the current Ranking and Rating list of this weekend the pair has a rank of 1. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical Analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes it an attractive opportunity.





On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing strength in the current downtrend.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining a lot of strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



EUR/NZD Weekly chart



This pair will be analyzed in detail. The NZD is a stronger currency from a longer term perspective with a score of 8. The EUR remains weak with a score of 1. The pair broke on March 3 through a previous bottom looking for new lows. The downtrend is still active and any pullback is an opportunity to step in. Last week (pending) orders were placed and profit was made of 1/4 Weekly ATR, 95 pips. The pair remains interesting for coming week.Rank: 1Rating: - - -Based on the currency score the pair looked interesting in the last 3 months. The NZD is a stronger currency from a longer term perspective and had in the last weeks a score of 5 to 8. The EUR is a weaker currency from a longer term perspective and had in the last weeks a score between 1 and 3. The currency remains weak and it seems to stay this way in the coming period. With currently a Currency Score difference of 7 and the NZD being better classified it is an interesting pair for taking positions in the coming week.Monthly chart: DownWeekly chart: DownDaily chart: DownTotal outlook: Down

Possible positions for coming week

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

In the weekly chart the Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and the histogram shows momentum building again.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining momentum.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

AUD/USD

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area but it should gain some more momentum.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

