EUR/USD forecast for the week of July 7, 2014, Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD pair tried to rally during the course of the week, but as you can see failed at the 1.37 handle. The resulting candle is a shooting star, but it’s hardly a decent sell signal, as there is significant support down at the 1.35 handle. With this, we believe that ultimately this market continues to chop around sideways, and therefore we have no interest in a longer-term trade at this point in time as the market has essentially been taken over by the scalpers. It is not until we break out of this area that we feel comfortable with a longer-term position.









