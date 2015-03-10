Pound reaches 7-year high vs euro, as QE and Greece weigh

On Tuesday the pound sterling has reached a more-than seven year high against the euro - a day after the European Central Bank (ECB) began its government bond buying programme and as markets were concerned over Greek standoff.

Sterling rose 0.45% to hit €1.40 for the first time since December 2007.

At Monday's meeting in Brussels, Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said there had been little progress made since discussions two weeks ago.

European creditors want to approve a detailed list of reforms before they release any loans to Greece.

Alongside concerns over Greece, the ECB's bond buying programme and negative bank deposit interest rates were "hammering" the euro,said Jeremy Cook, chief economist and head of currency strategy at foreign exchange traders World First.



On Tuesday, sterling rose to €1.4017 before falling back slightly.

The ECB began its €60bn (£42.8bn) monthly bond buying programme on Monday. Announcing it, ECB president Mario Draghi said the bank would continue to buy bonds into the second half of 2016, however, leaving the door open to continuing the programme past this deadline, should inflation in the eurozone have failed to return to near normal levels.

The ECB has a remit to keep inflation at or slightly below 2%. But persistent low inflation throughout 2014 stoked fears that the currency bloc could fall into deflation as consumers held off spending and businesses postponed investment as price fell.

Draghi said he expected domestic demand to improve over the course of the year, as the effects of the bond-buying programme began to be felt, and that demand for European exports, would increase "as prices become more competitive," thanks to a weaker euro.

He also expected the lower oil price to be helpful over the next few months.

Last week the ECB raised its forecast for eurozone economic growth to 1.5% in 2015 from its previous December forecast of 1%.

It also improved its forecast for economic growth to 1.9% in 2016, and to 2.1% for 2017.

Official figures confirmed that the eurozone economy grew by 0.9% in 2014, says BBC.

