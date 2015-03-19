75,000 Pips EA by CTS Forex - Launching April 2015!

Have you seen an EA with 75,000 pips gain on GBPUSD?

Have you seen an EA with more than 15 years of backtesting?

We don’t believe in high winning percentage systems that will wipe out your account with one bad trade. We don’t utilize martingale betting as it is for gambling, not for trading. Each of our trades is placed with fixed stop loss and take profit. We only need 45% winning trades to break even and 50% winning trades to generate a significant revenue.

Backtested from January 1st, 2001 to January 1st, 2015 (Fixed 0.1 lot with 1 pip = $1):

1) Total Net Profit > 75,000 pips (averaging 5,000 pips per year)

2) Total Trades > 6,000 trades

3) Profitable Trades > 50%

4) Largest loss trade = 260 pips (user can modify to smaller Stop Loss as desired)

5) Largest profit trade = 200 pips (user can modify to smaller or larger Take Profit as desired)

6) Reward to Risk Ratio = Total net profit/Maximum DD > 10

Pricing under $500 – coming soon …