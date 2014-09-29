Stock Market Tutorial - The Only Video You'll Ever Need

This is stock market how-to information

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A variety of integration gateways to liquidity providers and stock exchanges have recently been developed for MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Using these solutions, brokers now can greatly improve their business and enter new markets. We have decided to summarize the first integration results and make a list of already working MetaTrader 5 gateways.

ECNs ( Electronic Communication Networks ) provide liquidity when using MetaTrader 5. We have developed gateways to the most well-known providers, and any MetaTrader 5 broker can now make use of their services:

Integral CitiFX Pro Hotspot FX FastMatch Currenex

Our gateways not only give access to liquidity providers but also provide maximum speed of executing operations. Moreover, these gateways are fairly simple and secure solutions allowing brokers to quickly connect to a provider and use its services.

MetaTrader 5 has been developed as a multi-market platform. Nowadays, it can be used not only for arranging Forex trading but also for working on stock exchanges:

MetaTrader 5 platform's versatility makes it easy to expand the brokerage business and enter new markets. For example, any Forex broker can start working on a stock exchange, as well as a stock broker can launch the platform on an exchange and then enter Forex market. In any of these cases, all MetaTrader 5 technologies and services (social, mobile and algorithmic trading, as well as the market of trading robots) retain their functionality and remain attractive to traders.

The platform's features go beyond the proposed list, and the works on integration of MetaTrader 5 with other stock exchanges and liquidity providers are currently underway. Besides, Gateway API allows brokers to develop a gateway to any system or exchange on their own. Some brokers have already done that, while the proposed interfaces have greatly simplified their work. Moreover, API allows development of a hybrid ECN engine with multiple providers. That engine will act as trading server's own ECN platform.



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