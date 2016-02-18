This indicator suggests this week’s stock-market rally won’t last

U.S. stocks are on the verge of logging their first three-day rally since December. But one widely watched market-based indicator suggests this rebound won’t morph into the sustained recovery that many are hoping for. The dollar has languished below ¥115 this week, even as Japanese officials warned of more monetary and fiscal stimulus, and weak data showed economic growth in the world’s third-largest economy has remained sluggish — all of which would typically cause a currency to weaken. The Japanese yen is .....