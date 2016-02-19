The relationship between stocks and oil prices

The past decade has been a roller coaster for oil prices, one that market participants have probably not much enjoyed riding (Figure 1). The period includes much volatility and two sharp crashes. One crash, in 2008, was associated with the financial crisis and the Great Recession. The second may still be going on: Oil prices have fallen from over $100 per barrel in mid-2014 to around $30 per barrel recently. Stock prices have also been falling recently, and these moves have generally followed the course of oil prices, a development...