Wall Street Breakfast

Outstanding Performance Awards

Winner #1: Short idea on KIOR (KiOR Inc.) by Edward Schneider, CFA, published October 7, 2011. Return to date: +99%



Short idea on KIOR (KiOR Inc.) by Edward Schneider, CFA, published October 7, 2011. Return to date: +99% Winner #2: Long idea on IMOS (ChipMOS Technologies) by Valuable Insights, published March 25, 2013. Return to date:+98%



Today's Markets:

In Asia, Japan +2.4% to 15131. Hong Kong +1.3% to 24646. China +1.4% to 2225. India +0.8% to 25519.

In Europe, at midday, London +0.7%. Paris +0.8%. Frankfurt +1.5%.

Futures at 6:20: Dow +0.3%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.5%. Crude flat at $97.68. Gold -0.1% to $1309.70.

Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 2.43%