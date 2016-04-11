Accurate Stock Tips Latest Today Market News; Sensex reclaims 25000, up 350pts; Nifty above 7650

The Sensex touched a high of 24,853.59 points and a low of 24,523.20 points during the intraday trade. The BSE market breadth was tilted in favor of bulls -with 1,353 advances and 1,109 declines. The barometer index had closed flat on Friday. It inched down by 12 points or 0.05 percent. We help you in taking decisions like booking profit, partial profit, stop loss and loss balancing related to the stocks that you own. We provide all intraday tips, services through SMS and Instant Messenger. For more info visit www.capitalheight.com or call at +91 9993066624, 0731 - 6615050.

Value buying, along with positive global cues and firm crude oil prices, buoyed the Indian equity markets on Monday. Consequently, key indices of the Indian equity markets made healthy gains during the late-afternoon trade session. The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher by 40.30 points or 0.53 percent, to 7,595.50 points.

Sensex hits 25000: The 30-share BSE Sensex shot up 359.38 points or 1.46 percent to 25033.22 and the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 118.60 points or 1.57 percent to 7673.80. About 1450 shares advanced against 1049 declining shares on Bombay Stock Exchange.

Vedanta in news: Metals and mining group Vedanta today said the Goan iron ore arm reported sales of 1.6 million tons (MT) during January-March quarter of the last fiscal. Equity benchmarks extended rally in last hour of trade with the Sensex rising 254.81 points or 1.03 percent to 24928.65 and the Nifty climbing 83.60 points or 1.11 percent to 7638.80.

