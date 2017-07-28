Cyprus, a country I want to be.

You can have a company listed in Cyprus, just like MQL5 is a registered company in Cyprus. Interestingly, most Market Maker companies are also based in Cyprus. My guess is that the Market Maker companies enjoy the maximum of anonymity within the country by hiding behind it's laws and foreign policy.



Exclusive benefits of being a Cyprus based business include:



http://www.commercialblawg.com/corporate-law/benefits-of-a-cyprus-based-international-business-company-ibc/

Oh. If you are a signal provider you may be interested to know that as such have full right, royalty-free etc over everybodys signal.

Read for yourself:



https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/terms/provider#part_III











