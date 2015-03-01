FX Weekly Currency Score Wk10 / Sun. 01-Mar-2015

___________________________________________



The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the article. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

The last 3 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. See for more information the article: Weekly Currency Score Wk03 where the charts are available. There are no changes since week 03 and the currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: CHF / USD / NZD

Average: GBP /CAD

Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD

The GBP has developed very strong in the last weeks and may move from an average to a strong classsification.

___________________________________________



Currency Score

Most of the currencies are at the right level except for the GBP which is a point higher and the CHF which is 2 points lower

There is a light pullback at the moment for the CHF when looking at the market as a whole.

The pairs that we may look at are all most probably trending except for the CHF long which are most probably ranging.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first issue. When looking at the most recent score that is used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the GBP is having a score of 6 and the CHF a score of 4. A strong currency should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and an average currency a score of 4 or 5. The GBP is getting stronger lately and switched places with the CHF last week. The conclusion is:





___________________________________________



Currency Score difference



EUR/USD with the GBP/AUD

EUR/NZD with the AUD/USD

USD/JPY with the EUR/GBP

GBP/JPY with the EUR/USD





___________________________________________

The EUR/USD is clearly in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/NZD looks like it is picking up the downtrend again and is clearly within the Bollinger Band.

The USD/JPY looks like it is picking up the uptrend again and is clearly within the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/JPY looks like it is picking up the uptrend again and is clearly within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/GBP is clearly in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The AUD/USD is clearly in a downtrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The GBP/AUD is clearly in an uptrend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

___________________________________________

