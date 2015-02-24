Digital Evolution Index: Europe falls far behind China in digital innovation

The Digital Evolution Index, created by the Fletcher School at Tufts University, has portrayed a grim outlook of the state of technological innovation in the old continent.

In order ot calculate past and present performance, Tufts took into account four drivers of Internet growth: consumer demand, supply and existing infrastructure, institutional environment and innovation.

The index serves as a warning of losing momentum to Nordic countries, such as Norway and Finland, as they have a hallowed history of innovation, Bloomberg says. The brightest example is what happened to Nokia, once the world’s largest maker of mobile phones. Portugal and Spain are falling even further behind. Have a look at the graph presented by Bloomberg:

At the same time, have a look at how far in digital technologies Asian nations came, in attempts to put their economies on the rails of electronic commerce. Not only does Singapore occupy the top spot as the most digitally innovative country, the three biggest gainers also come from the South China Sea region.