Nonfarm Payrolls +288,000, Unemployment Rate 6.1%; Voluntary Part-Time Employment +840,000; Full-Time Employment -523,000

On the surface, this appeared to be a very strong jobs report from both the household survey and establishment survey perspective.

The establishment survey reported a gain of 288,000 jobs while the household survey sported a gain in employment of 407,000. In addition, May was revised up from +217,000 to + 224,000, and April revised up from +282,000 to +304,000.

Digging deeper into the details, strength was entirely part-time (and then some).

Voluntary part-time employment rose by a whopping 840,000 and involuntary part-time employment rose by 275,000.

Compared to a total gain of employment of 407,000, the gain in total part-time employment was 1,115,000. I confirmed with the BLS that one cannot directly subtract those numbers because of seasonal reporting.

However, one can compare seasonally-adjusted full-time employment this month to seasonally-adjusted full-time employment last month. Doing so shows a decline in full-time employment of 523,000!



May BLS Jobs Statistics at a Glance



Nonfarm Payroll: +288,000 - Establishment Survey

Employment: +407,000 - Household Survey

Unemployment: -325,000 - Household Survey

Involuntary Part-Time Work: +275,000 - Household Survey

Voluntary Part-Time Work: +840,000 - Household Survey

Baseline Unemployment Rate: -0.2 at 6.1% - Household Survey

U-6 unemployment: -0.1 to 12.1% - Household Survey

Civilian Non-institutional Population: +192,000

Civilian Labor Force: +81,000 - Household Survey

Not in Labor Force: +111,000 - Household Survey

Participation Rate: +0.0 at 62.8 - Household Survey

The unemployment rate varies in accordance with the Household Survey, not the reported headline jobs number, and not in accordance with the weekly claims data.

In the past year the working-age population rose by 2,262,000.

In the last year the labor force declined by 128,000.

In the last year, those "not" in the labor force rose by 2,390,000

Over the course of the last year, the number of people employed rose by 2,146,000 (an average of 178,833 a month)

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 288,000 in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 6.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job gains were widespread, led by employment growth in professional and business services, retail trade, food services and drinking places, and health care.







The working-age population rose by over 2 million, but the labor force declined. People dropping out of the work force accounts for nearly all of the declining unemployment rate.Please consider the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) May 2014 Employment Report

Unemployment Rate - Seasonally Adjusted







