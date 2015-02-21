I Am Focusing On $Gold - Reasons

Hello Traders!





- The market for gold coins and bars in Europe is now twice as large as that of the United States, and similarly on par with those of China and India. In addition, the India Trade Ministry is said to be seeking to cut the gold import tax from 10 percent to 2 percent.

- With new global mined gold supply averaging around 258 tonnes per month, and with 255 tonnes of gold withdrawals from the Shanghai Gold Exchange in January, China is effectively consuming all of the world’s new mined supply.