GENERALISED FOREX FORECAST FOR 16 – 20 FEBRUARY 2015 Last week’s forecast was fulfilled by 100%

Generalising the opinions of 35 analysts from world leading banks and broker companies collected in a table as well as forecasts based on different methods of technical and graphical analysis, it can be noticed that this week green and black colours prevail. This means that all the pairs expect a sideways trend with aspiration upwards:

- the EUR/USD pair this week will, most probably, continue its aspiration to reach the 1.1550 mark, although it is not excluded that in the first day or two it will decrease to the level of 1.1340 and only having bounced off this level will it rush up;

- the GBP/USD pair can also be expected to fall to the level of 1.5300÷1.5340, and then rebound to the 1.5550 mark;

- for the USD/JPY pair 118.40 is the strong support level, and after bouncing off it the pair will storm the vicinity of 121.00. However, this may not happen immediately, but only in the last ten days of February;

- and for the USD/CHF pair the previous forecast remains - a continuation of the sideways trend with the prevailing of “bullish” trends and the nearest target being located at the 0.9400 mark. Yet it should be borne in mind that in the medium term the pair might break through support at the level of 0.9200 and sharply decrease to the zone of 0.9000 where it was located at the end of January.

As for last week’s forecast:

- the EUR/USD pair was predicted a sideways trend with fluctuations around the level of 1.1325, followed by growth and movement towards the 1.1550 mark, which is, in fact, what the pair did, finishing the sideways trend on Friday and rushing upwards. However, the height that the pair has been able to achieve so far turned out to be a bit more modest - 1.1443;

- similar movement was predicted for the GBP/USD pair. The forecast was fully confirmed and by the end of the week the pair achieved the intended target at the level of 1.5400;

- the USD/JPY pair also fully complied with our predictions - having reached the 120.00 mark by the middle of the week, it rolled down by 200.0 points;

- as for the USD/CHF pair, yet again there were no surprises - as predicted, a sideways trend was observed the whole week, with prevailing of “bullish” tendencies under the influence of which the pair “grew” by 100.0 points.

Roman Butko, NordFX & Sergey Ershov
























