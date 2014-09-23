Dollar retreats from 4-year peaks, pound eliminates losses

The greenback dipped from four-year peaks against the basket of other major currencies on Tuesday.

The dollar has advanced in recent months, boosted by expectations that the strengthening recovery in the U.S. would prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than markets expect.

GBP/USD edged up 0.08% to 1.6372, coming off the lows of 1.6303 hit earlier in the session.

Cable was likely to find support at 1.6286, Monday’s low and resistance at around 1.6410.

USD/JPY was down 0.38% to 108.42, off last Friday’s six year peaks of 109.45, while USD/CHF slid 0.27% to 0.9371.

The euro was higher, with EUR/USD up 0.27% to 1.2883, recovering from 14-month lows of 1.2816 struck overnight.

As the data showed on Tuesday, the output in the euro zone’s private sector grew at the slowest rate so far this year in September, adding to fears over the outlook for the recovery in the region.

AUD/USD gained 0.45% to trade at 0.8912, while NZD/USD was steady at 0.8121.



The Canadian dollar was higher, with USD/CAD down 0.41% to 1.0997.