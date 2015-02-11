FX Weekly Ranking and Rating Wk06 / Wed. 11-Feb-2015

AUD/USD: Short

Possible positions for this week

FxTaTrader Forex weekly ranking and rating Wk06 / Update Wed. 11-Feb-2015



Little changes in the strategy compared to yesterday. One short position with a traling stop is still open for the last two weeks. See for more information my weekly reviews on my strategy pubished in the last 2 weeks. The AUD is at the moment the weakest currency with a score of 1 and the USD is the strongest currency with a score of 8. See for more information about the score at the start of the week my weekend article: Weekly Currency Score Wk06 The EUR/GBP looks interesting for going short and pending orders are placed on a higher level than the current price (0,7432) at the time of writing. The pair is now within the Weekly Bollinger Band and looks interesting also for that reason because it is no more oversold. The score for the EUR is 4 and for the GBP it is 6. The EUR is gaining a bit of strength and this offers an opportunity to take short positions on the pullback.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.

The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is also available once a week on my blog at FxTaTrader.com also together with my weekly analysis on my Strategy.

