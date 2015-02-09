AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 08.02 - 15.02: Bearish Monthly Breakdown With .7719 Support Level

D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary flat which was started in the beginning of the previous week:
- The
price is below Ichimoku cloud/kumo
- Senkou Span A line and Chinkou Span line are located too far from the price for any possible reversal/breakout from the primary bearish to primary bullish
- Nearest support level is 0.7625
- Nearest resistance levels are 0.7849 and 0.8024
W1 price is on bearish market condition with trying to break 0.7719 support level for the bearish to be continuing
MN price
is on bearish breakdown with 0.7719 support level.
If D1 price will break 0.7625 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing for whole the week
If D1 price will break 0.7849 resistance level so the market rally inside the primary bearish will be started
If D1 price will break 0.8024 resistance - we may see good breakout of the price movement
If not so it will be bearish ranging between 0.7625 and 0.7849 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 0.7849 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 0.7625 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-02-09 00:15 GMT (or 02:15 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Gov Stevens Speech]
2015-02-09 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - ANZ Job Advertisements]
2015-02-10 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
2015-02-10 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
2015-02-11 22:00 GMT (or 00:00 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - RBA Assist Gov Debelle Speech]
2015-02-12 00:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Employment Change]
2015-02-12 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Retail Sales]
2015-02-12 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-02-12 22:30 GMT (or 00:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD- RBA Gov Stevens Speech]
2015-02-13 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - UoM Consumer Sentiment]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on AUDUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|0.7849 (D1)
|0.7719 (W1)
|0.8024 (D1)
|0.7719 (MN1)
|0.8375 (W1)
|0.7625 (D1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : flat (D1)