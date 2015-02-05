AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Retail Sales and 23 pips price movement

past data is 0.1%

forecast data is 0.4%

actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level. It's the primary gauge of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity.

The trend estimate rose 0.2% in December 2014. This follows a rise of 0.3% in November 2014 and a rise of 0.3% in October 2014.

The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.2% in December 2014. This follows a rise of 0.1% in November 2014 and a rise of 0.4% in October 2014.

In trend terms, Australian turnover rose 3.3% in December 2014 compared with December 2013.

The following industries rose in trend terms in December 2014: Food retailing (0.4%), Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.6%), Household goods retailing (0.3%), Department stores (0.4%) and Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.1%). Other retailing (-0.4%) fell in trend terms in December 2014.

The following states and territories rose in trend terms in December 2014: New South Wales (0.3%), Western Australia (0.3%), Queensland (0.2%), South Australia (0.5%), Victoria (0.1%), the Australian Capital Territory (0.8%) and the Northern Territory (0.3%). Tasmania (-0.2%) fell in trend terms in December 2014.

AUDUSD M5: 28 pips price movement by AUD - Retail Sales news event :





