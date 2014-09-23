Aisidi (HK) Limited Will Promote Xiaomi Smartphones In India with a sales target of USD200 million for 2014

Aisidi (HK) Limited has signed anagreement with Xiaomi Singapore and Flipkart India Private Limited to sell Chinese Xiaomi smartphones in India.



According to the agreement, the three parties will reportedly work together to promote the sale of Xiaomi smartphones in India as well as the development of other emerging smartphone markets. The contents of this agreement include but are not limited to the sale of Xiaomi smartphones in India, supply chain logistics services, funding platform services, and a sales target of USD200 million for 2014.



Flipkart India is a leading e-commerce company in the local market and it provides over 15 million products of more than 70 categories. Founded in 2007, the company currently has 22 million registered users and over four million average daily visits. With complete technologies, the company ensures the shipment of five million items on a monthly basis, and it also provides various innovative services such as cash-on-delivery and a 30-day return policy.



Registered in Hong Kong on November 6, 2013, Aisidi Hong Kong is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Aisidi and the company focuses on realizing the international strategic development goals for Aisidi.