Technical Analysis for CRUDE OIL, GOLD, US DOLLAR INDEX and S&P 500

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices corrected modestly lower after hitting the highest level in 14 months against its top counterparts.A daily close below the 14.6% Fibonacci retracementat 10874 exposes the 23.6% level at 10836. Alternatively, a turn above the 23.6% Fib expansion at 10919 clears the way for a test of the 38.2% threshold at 10976.





S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are testing resistance in the 2012.60-18.90 area marked by the September 3 high and the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion. A break above this barrier on a daily closing basis exposes the 50% level at 2032.80. Alternatively, a reversal below the 23.6% Fib retracement at 1984.60 targets the 38.2% threshold at 1967.30.





GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices broke downward, with sellers now aiming to challenge the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion at 1213.75. A break below this barrier on a daily closing basis exposes the 38.2% level at 1196.30. Alternatively, a reversal above the 14.6% Fib at 1224.50 targets the September 16 high at 1241.95





CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are edging higher as expected after putting in a bullish Piercing Line candlestick pattern above support at 96.73, the mid-April 2013 low. Near-term resistance is at 99.47, the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 101.18.



