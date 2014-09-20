Top 10 reasons to trade FOREX

Here are 10 reasons why forex investing is an important part of any portfolio.



1. Diversification

Despite the low 0.12% rate of return that many money market funds provide, cash has remained the center of the universe for many investors who seek the security of the dollar.





2. Liquidity

With the interbank forex market capturing approximately 95% of the almost $5 trillion traded in G10 currencies, it provides the liquidity needed to execute trades seamlessly







3. Regulation

Congress passed legislation in 2000 and 2008 requiring firms acting as counterparties to retail forex transactions, as well as forex pool operators, CTAs and introducing brokers to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and become members of National Futures Association (NFA), the self-regulatory organization for the U.S. derivatives industry.





4. Transparency

Forex traders, whether in futures or the spot market have visibility into their account at all times. Whether they maintain accounts in their own name, at a bank or futures commission merchant (FCM), the underlying structure is the same.