FX Monthly Currency Score February / Sun. 1-Feb-2015

This is an article based on the monthly strategy. The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published last weekend. Besides this chart I also provide the analysis on my strategy and the Forex monthly ranking and rating list which is available 2 times a month on this blog.
Because of the high presence of the CHF pairs in the Top 10 it is better to use the Top 15 in the coming period. See Monthly ranking and rating for Feb. for more information. All the CHF pairs will be ignored for trading until the weekly chart starts to show useful data. The favorite pairs in the Top 15 of this list are being analyzed in more detail here. This article will provide my analysis and the FxTaTrader Currency Score chart which is my view on the 8 major currencies based on the Technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 3 time frames, the monthly, weekly and daily. See for full details the page Currency score explained on my blog FxTaTrader.com. The calculation of the Currency Score difference will not be published. Please check the article Forex Currency Score Wk 50 of 2014 and the previous ones for the examples.
When trading according to the FxTaTrader Strategy some rules are in place. For more information see the page on my blog FxTaTrader Strategy. Depending on the opportunities that may come up the decision to trade a currency may become more obvious at that moment.
Last month (pending) orders were placed for the EUR/NZD. Profit has been made on 4 postitions. More details on the traded pairs will be provided in my strategy article that will be published also this month. The possible positions for coming month for the strategy will then also be described.
___________________________________________
For more information the article "Currency score explained" explains in full detail how the currency score is being generated. In my previous articles various aspects have been analyzed as described above. Read the articles of your preference by clicking the links here below, the subjects handled are:
The weaker currencies
The stronger currencies
How to trade the average performing currencies
Using the Currency Score difference for trading decisions
Introduction to the FxTaTrader Forex Models
Last
12 months currency classification
All preferred combinations comply to the guide lines which define what type of currency, strong/average/weak, can be traded against the other. These are classifications from a longer term perspective where 12 months is being used as a reference. The currencies are classified for the coming month as following:
___________________________________________
____________________________________________
DISCLAIMER: The articles are my personal opinion, not recommendations, FX trading is risky and not suitable for everyone.The content is for educational purposes only and is aimed solely for the use by ‘experienced’ traders in the FOREX market as the contents are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in forex trading. The content is for 'Forex Trading Journal' purpose only. Nothing should be construed as recommendation to purchase any financial instruments. The choice and risk is always yours. Thank you.
___________________________________________
- The classification of the currencies from a longer term perspective are provided at the bottom of this article for reference purposes.
- There are a lot of changes this month as can be seen in the screenshot.
- The CHF, USD and the GBP are currently the stronger currencies. The EUR, CAD and the AUD are the weaker currencies. The best pairs to look at are combinations of those currencies.
- Currencies with a score of 4 and 5, these are this month the JPY and the NZD are difficult to trade because they are in the middle of the range. Being in the middle of the range means the currency has no clear direction when looking at the whole market and it can easily go in any direction at any time. It is better to have a currency with some momentum in a certain direction because it is then clear how to trade this currency.
- Conclusion for going long is that for the coming month it seems best to go long with the CHF, USD and the GBP. These are also stronger currencies from a longer term perspective, except for the GBP, and from that perspective they have also the preference to be traded long. The GBP is an average performer from a longer term perspective and it is best to be traded against another currency which is weaker or an average performer but with a Currency score difference of 4 or higher.
- For the weaker currencies the conclusion is that for the coming week it seems best to go short with the EUR, CAD and the AUD. These are also weaker currencies from a longer term perspective, except for the CAD, and from that perspective they have also the preference to be traded short. The CAD is an average performer from a longer term perspective and it is best to be traded against another currency which is stronger or an average performer but with a Currency score difference of 4 or higher.
___________________________________________
Last
12 months currency classification
All preferred combinations comply to the guide lines which define what type of currency, strong/average/weak, can be traded against the other. These are classifications from a longer term perspective where 12 months is being used as a reference. The currencies are classified for the coming month as following:
- Strong: USD / CHF
- Average: GBP/ NZD /CAD
- Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD
___________________________________________
This month I will also provide the monthly review on my FxTaTrader strategy. Good luck to all and have a great trading week.
Although the explanation may seem simple and clear there is always risk involved. I added a disclaimer to my blog for this purpose. If you would like to use this article then mention the source by providing the URL www.FxTaTrader.com or the direct link to this article.
____________________________________________
