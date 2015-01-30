Can the Gold Revive Its Bullish Sentiment ?

The Gold metal advanced to cap at $1306.67 the previous week and yesterday declined to support at 1252.06. The precious metal is in an uptrend as indicated by the rising trend line. Moreover, we see that the Gold found support at the 20 Simple Moving Average and at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 1166.6 to 1306.67, at 1252.06.





Looking on the calendar today we expect some news on US GDP were it might weaker than expected and that could revive the upside for the XAUUSD. Moreover, the recent decision of ECB to start QE program combined with expectation of RBA rate cut and RBNZ getting more dovish we could see inflation pressures underpinning Gold.



