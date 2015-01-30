Weekly digest Jan 26-30: geopolitical implications for world economy, Alibaba in bear market, victims of rising dollar

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: EU extends Russia sanctions. How far the economic wars can go?
- CNBC: New sanctions on Russia are 'economic war'
- Interfax: Anti-Russian sanctions are efficient, not endless
- Deutsche Welle: Sanctions aren't the key source of Russia's woes
- Sputnik International: Latvian PM Says Exclusion of Russia From SWIFT to Paralyze Global Economy
- Reuters: Exclusive: EU considers capital markets curbs among new Russia sanctions
- Radio Free Europe: News Analysis: How Syriza's Win Could Change EU Policy On Russia
- Reuters: Putin says Russia to remain part of global economy
- Financial Post: Oil didn't kill the global economy; the economy killed oil
- The Moscow Times: Russia Will Weather This Financial Hurricane
- Daily Mail: Mikhail Gorbachev warns Cold War will become a hot armed conflict
This week's main events, analysis: China's financial diplomacy, US GDP growth, Germany's deflation
- The Economist: China's financial diplomacy
- BBC World News: Nikkei rises despite weak Japan data
- FXStreet: Disappointing US Q4 GDP growth?
- MQL5 Blogs: US jobless claims fall to 14-year low
- Forbes: Consumer Price Index Undergoes Most Significant Change In 25 Years
- Barron's: Goldman Sachs Says Stay Invested in U.S. Stocks
- Deutsche Welle: End of austerity in the EU?
- MQL5 Blogs: Britain's GDP slows in fourth quarter, undermining Osborne's positions, but annual growth is fastest since 2007 crisis
- BBC World News: Denmark, Deutschland and deflation
- FXStreet: German Retail Sales rise in January
- The WSJ: Saudi King Shuffles Cabinet, But Leaves Oil Minister
Forex news: currency outlooks
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Forecast January 30, 2015, Technical Analysis
- FXStreet: U.S. dollar gained 0.6% to 118.29 yen
- FXStreet: USD/JPY steadies below 118.00 levels
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound Firms as CBI Retail Data Improves and Haldane Talks up Recovery
- Action Forex: Daily Report: Dollar Firm Against Commodity Currencies as Fed Yellen Expressed Optimism on Economy
- Action Forex: GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
- Pound Sterling Live: RBNZ Surprises Markets with Shift in Tone Prompting Fresh NZD Sell-Off
Commodity market news: gold down on positive dollar sentiment, oil keeps declining
- FXEmpire: Crude & Brent Oil Fundamental Analysis January 30, 2015 – Forecast
- Reuters: Oil prices slip as output remains high, producers slash costs
- The WSJ: Cheap Oil Sours Big-Budget Energy Projects
- FXEmpire: Gold Eases As Global Sentiment Turns Positive
- MQL5 Blogs: Jeffrey Gundlach: negative bond yields are positive for gold
- Barron's: Gold, Silver, Platinum Should Keep on Shining
- FXStreet: Gold trades below 50-week average
Company news: Google's profits grow despite rising dollar, Chinese government stands up against Alibaba, Amazon introduces new services
- MQL5 Blogs: Google, another victim of rising dollar
- MarketWatch: Why Google Glass wasn’t a failure
- CNNMoney: Amazon stock soars after earnings beat
- MQL5 Blogs: Amazon launches email service for companies as attempt to evolve into major seller of corporate technology
- Bloomberg: Jack Ma Loses $1.4 Billion as Alibaba Stock Drops
- Forbes: What Happens When A Chinese Tycoon Stands Up Against The Government?
- MQL5 Blogs: Alibaba in "credibility crisis", failing to fight shady merchants and counterfeit products
- MQL5 Blogs: Shares in Apple suppliers surge on phenomenal quarter results
- MarketWatch: It’s official: Alibaba’s stock enters bear market
- MQL5 Blogs: Deutsche Bank registers surprise Q4 profit
- Deutsche Welle: Shell earnings herald hard times ahead
Self-development for traders: trading average directional index, key to market behaviour, stocks to watch
- Forbes: Why Foreign Stocks Are Primed For A Comeback
- MQL5 Blogs: SOMETHING TO READ - Elliott Wave Principle: Key To Market Behavior
- MQL5 Blogs: VIDEO LESSON - How to Trade the Average Directional Index (ADX)
- Forbes: Bill Gates Says You Should Worry About Artificial Intelligence
- Barron's: Stocks to watch: Royal Caribbean Falls On Q4, CFO Says Strong Bookings, Asia Expansion Ahead