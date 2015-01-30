Weekly digest Jan 26-30: geopolitical implications for world economy, Alibaba in bear market, victims of rising dollar
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Jan 26-30: geopolitical implications for world economy, Alibaba in bear market, victims of rising dollar

30 January 2015, 10:24
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: EU extends Russia sanctions. How far the economic wars can go?

This week's main events, analysis: China's financial diplomacy, US GDP growth, Germany's deflation

Forex news: currency outlooks

Commodity market news: gold down on positive dollar sentiment, oil keeps declining

Company news: Google's profits grow despite rising dollar, Chinese government stands up against Alibaba, Amazon introduces new services

Self-development for traders: trading average directional index, key to market behaviour, stocks to watch

#forex news, Google, Goldman Sachs, weekly digest, Alibaba