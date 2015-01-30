Weekly digest Jan 26-30: geopolitical implications for world economy, Alibaba in bear market, victims of rising dollar

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: EU extends Russia sanctions. How far the economic wars can go?



This week's main events, analysis: China's financial diplomacy, US GDP growth, Germany's deflation



Forex news: currency outlooks



Commodity market news: gold down on positive dollar sentiment, oil keeps declining



Company news: Google's profits grow despite rising dollar, Chinese government stands up against Alibaba, Amazon introduces new services

