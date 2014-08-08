Dian kemala, XAGUSD 8 agst

from daily chart, we can see triangle already break, and right now, retest 61.8 fibonacci at 19.703 level. We also see bearish butterfly will perform to reach potential reversal zone at 22.361 as bullish target. and this pattern will failure if price break bellow fibonacci 88.6 at 18.800



