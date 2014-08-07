If you live in Canada - say goodbye to searching for hot stocks, figuring out patterns, or reading market opinions

LOOKING FOR AN ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEM THAT DOES ALL THE WORK FOR YOU IN CANADA?



If you are an investor or trader who lives or works in within Canada and you are interested in algorithmic trading Canada, automatic investing Canada, and automated trading Canada, then look no further. AlgoTrades Systems is a Canadian company located in Ontario, just north of Toronto.



If you live in one of these Canadian provinces you can use their algorithmic trading system: Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island (PEI), and even the North West Territories, and Nunavut.



Unfortunately if you are interested in algorithmic trading and live in British Columbia, you are out of luck. British Columbia is the only location in the world that does not allow algorithmic trading (automated trading systems) for their residents. So much for a free country…



Research shows that the United States (USA) is number one for people searching algorithmic trading systems, with India being second, and Canada third. I was blown away that Canada was #3 for algorithmic trading.



ALGOTRADES ALLOWS YOU TO FREE YOURSELF – WE DO THE HEAVY LIFTING FOR YOU



Say goodbye to searching for hot stocks, figuring out technical patterns, or even reading market opinions. AlgoTrades does all the searching, timing and investing for you using our advanced algorithmic trading systems.



You only have to hook up your trading account – it is very simple and only takes a few minutes – and then you can finally relax while we let sophisticated algorithms take profits out of the market for you.



The number of algorithmic traders in some of Canada’s largest cities are vast within these top cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Kitchener, Camebridge, Waterloo, St. Catharines, Oshawa, Whitby, Carlington, Victoria, Windsor, Saskatoon, Regina, St. Johns, Sherbrooke, Barrie, Kelowna, and Halifax.