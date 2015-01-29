McDonald's shares jump on news CEO will retire

Don Thompson, who will soon leave the company, had two and a half years as chief executive after having worked at McDonald's for a quarter of a century. Late on Wednesday, the company said that Thompson will retire March 1.

The board elected Steve Easterbrook to replace Thompson. Shares of McDonald's rose 3.1% to $91.59 following the announcement. At the moment Easterbrook serves as chief brand officer. McDonald's also shifted Chief Financial Officer Pete Bensen to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer.



Corporate Controller Kevin Ozan will serve as the new CFO, McDonald's said.