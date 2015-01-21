These 6 Stocks That Could Move The Market After Reporting Earnings

These six Dow components are set to report quarterly results this week. Investor reaction to these reports could decide whether or not the weekly chart for the Dow 30 shifts to negative or not.



American Express reports quarterly results after the closing bell on Wednesday and analysts expect the company to earn $1.38 per share. The stock is down 7.5% year to date and is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $91.43 and $89.89, respectively.

American Express’ weekly chart stays negative given a close on Friday below its five-week modified moving average at $90.51. The first downside target is the 200-week simple moving average at $68.17. My proprietary analytics show annual value levels at $60.34 and $58.32 with monthly and semiannual risky levels at $94.77 and $103.97, respectively.



General Electric reports quarterly results before the opening bell on Friday and analysts expect the company to earn 55 cents per share. GE is down 6.6% year-to-date and is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $25.58 and $25.86, respectively.



IBM reports quarterly results after the closing bell on Tuesday and analysts expect the company to earn a downward revised $5.43 per share. The stock is down 2.1% year to date and is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $160.17 and $180.25, respectively.



McDonald's reports quarterly results before the opening bell on Thursday and analysts expect the company to earn $1.21 per share. McDonald’s is down 2.4% year-to-date and is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $94.00 and $96.40, respectively.



UnitedHealth reports quarterly results before the opening bell on Wednesday and analysts expect the company to earn $1.50 per share. The stock is up 4.6% year to date and set an all-time intraday high at $106.00 on Friday, and is above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $99.59 and $86.97, respectively.



Verizon reports quarterly results before the opening bell on Thursday and analysts expect the company to earn 73 cents per share. Verizon is up 2.6% year-to-date and is below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $48.39 and $48.93, respectively.