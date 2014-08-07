His Wife’s Personal Mutual Fund Outperforms the Pros

Take a look at the following examples since they have been married (they married in 2004):



Apple $AAPL (iPhone, iMac, iPad, iTunes, apps, etc.)

Starbucks $SBUX (Caramel macchiato)

Google $GOOG (Search: computer & phone)

Amazon $AMZN (Prime, enough said!)

Facebook $FB (Every day)

Costco Wholesale $COST (Member since before we were married)

Target $TGT (The go-to store)

Coach $COH (Several hand bags; even my own business bag)

Michael Kors $KORS (Watches & accessories)

CVS Caremark $CVS (The go-to pharmacy)

Netflix $NFLX (Movies and streaming online series)

Walt Disney Co $DIS (Mickey Mouse, need I say more)

Johnson & Johnson $JNJ (Kids!)

Procter & Gamble $PG (Household)

Visa $V (Credit & debit)

MasterCard $MA (Credit)

Pepsico $PEP (Gatorade, Pepsi, etc.)

TJX Companies $TJX (TJ Max, Marshalls, Home Goods, etc.)

Home Depot $HD (Projects and equipment)

Verizon $VZ (Phone and FiOS)

Exxon Mobil $XOM (Gas)

Wells Fargo $WF (Banking)





















