His Wife’s Personal Mutual Fund Outperforms the Pros

0
218
Take a look at the following examples since they have been married (they married in 2004):
- Apple $AAPL (iPhone, iMac, iPad, iTunes, apps, etc.)
- Starbucks $SBUX (Caramel macchiato)
- Google $GOOG (Search: computer & phone)
- Amazon $AMZN (Prime, enough said!)
- Facebook $FB (Every day)
- Costco Wholesale $COST (Member since before we were married)
- Target $TGT (The go-to store)
- Coach $COH (Several hand bags; even my own business bag)
- Michael Kors $KORS (Watches & accessories)
- CVS Caremark $CVS (The go-to pharmacy)
- Netflix $NFLX (Movies and streaming online series)
- Walt Disney Co $DIS (Mickey Mouse, need I say more)
- Johnson & Johnson $JNJ (Kids!)
- Procter & Gamble $PG (Household)
- Visa $V (Credit & debit)
- MasterCard $MA (Credit)
- Pepsico $PEP (Gatorade, Pepsi, etc.)
- TJX Companies $TJX (TJ Max, Marshalls, Home Goods, etc.)
- Home Depot $HD (Projects and equipment)
- Verizon $VZ (Phone and FiOS)
- Exxon Mobil $XOM (Gas)
- Wells Fargo $WF (Banking)