His Wife’s Personal Mutual Fund Outperforms the Pros
7 August 2014, 15:37
Sergey Golubev
Take a look at the following examples since they have been married (they married in 2004):

  • Apple $AAPL (iPhone, iMac, iPad, iTunes, apps, etc.)
  • Starbucks $SBUX (Caramel macchiato)
  • Google $GOOG (Search: computer & phone)
  • Amazon $AMZN (Prime, enough said!)
  • Facebook $FB (Every day)
  • Costco Wholesale $COST (Member since before we were married)
  • Target $TGT (The go-to store)
  • Coach $COH (Several hand bags; even my own business bag)
  • Michael Kors $KORS (Watches & accessories)
  • CVS Caremark $CVS (The go-to pharmacy)
  • Netflix $NFLX (Movies and streaming online series)
  • Walt Disney Co $DIS (Mickey Mouse, need I say more)
  • Johnson & Johnson $JNJ (Kids!)
  • Procter & Gamble $PG (Household)
  • Visa $V (Credit & debit)
  • MasterCard $MA (Credit)
  • Pepsico $PEP (Gatorade, Pepsi, etc.)
  • TJX Companies $TJX (TJ Max, Marshalls, Home Goods, etc.)
  • Home Depot $HD (Projects and equipment)
  • Verizon $VZ (Phone and FiOS)
  • Exxon Mobil $XOM (Gas)
  • Wells Fargo $WF (Banking)






