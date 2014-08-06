Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators: MACD

newdigital, 2013.08.01 14:43

MACD Whipsaws and Fake Out Signals on Bearish and Bullish Territory



since the MACD is a leading indicator which sometimes give whipsaws, we shall look at an example of a whipsaw generated by MACD, so as to illustrate why it's always good to wait for a confirmation signal.





The MACD indicator gave a buy signal, when this signal was generated MACD was still below the zero mark. At this point the buy signal had not been confirmed and the signal resulted into a whipsaw as illustrated by the moving averages which continued to move downwards.

A whipsaw is as a result of dramatic rise and fall in the price in a short time and in such a manner that skews the data used in calculating the averages. These types of moves are usually brought about because of some news event that can produces market noise.

Traders should have the ability to gauge a whipsaw and withstand the whipsaw; a whipsaw might result into an upswing session and then a downswing session. To minimize the risk of trading whipsaws, it's good to wait for confirmation of signals by waiting for MACD to cross above or below the zero center-line mark.



Combining MACD Crossover with MACD Center-line to Prevent Whipsaws

Buy signal - When there is a MACD crossover, followed by a steep rise in price and then a center-line crossover the buy signal is confirmed.

Sell signal - When there is a MACD crossover, followed by a steep decline in price and then a center-line crossover the sell signal is confirmed.

Buy signal in Bearish Territory Whipsaw

When a buy signal is generated in a bearish territory, it might result into a whipsaw especially if it is not followed soon by a centerline crossover.

In the example below MACD gives a buy signal even though it is in bearish territory, the indicator then turns downwards and starts moving down again resulting into a whipsaw. By waiting for centerline crossover it is possible to avoid the whipsaw. However, in this case there was a brief centerline crossing; this whipsaw would have been hard to trade using MACD alone, that is why it is good to combine the use of MACD indicator with another technical indicator. In the example below the MACD indicator is combined with the moving average technical analysis.









Sell Signal in Bullish Territory Whipsaw

When a sell signal is generated in a bullish territory, it might result into a whipsaw especially if it is not followed soon by a center-line crossover.

In the example below MACD gives a sell signal even though it is in bullish territory, the indicator then turns up and starts moving upwards again resulting into a whipsaw. By waiting for center-line crossover it is possible to avoid the whipsaw. In the example below by combining MACD with the Moving Average Crossover Trading System you would have avoided this whipsaw.





To avoid whipsaws completely when trading with the MACD Indicator it is best to use the Center-line Crossover signal as the Official Buy or Sell Signal of The MACD Indicator.