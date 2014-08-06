Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Trading Systems

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

6 August 2014, 13:23
Lonny Strike
Lonny Strike
7
2 022

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows the difference of two moving averages - EMA12 and EMA26, and a 9-day EMA of the difference is plotted against it to trigger buy or sell signal.

There are three parameters in MACD:

  1. MACD line - the difference between the 12 and 26 period EMA
  2. Signal line - the 9 day EMA of the MACD line
  3. Histogram - a visual representation of the difference between the MACD line and the signal line

1. Detect overbought/oversold levels


2. Crossovers


3. Divergences


#MACD, oversold, overbought