10 Friday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Friday Reads

23 January 2015, 21:30
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
226
  • Relative to bonds, S&P 500 companies may be about as cheap as they’ve ever been. (Housel)
  • Draghi: “There must be a statute of limitations for those who say there will be inflation” LOL  (Calculated Risk)
  • McDonald’s fixes its marketing, Chipotle fixes its product (Fortune)
  • Alternative Assets Approach $7T Despite Headwinds (Chief Investment Officer) see also After Hedge Funds, CalPERS Eyes Private Equity Cuts (Chief Investment Officer)
  • Best Books for Investors: A Short Shelf (Total Return)
  • The Senate is pretty clearly a hoax (Vox) see also By 98 to 1, U.S. Senate passes amendment saying climate change is real, not a hoax (Science)
  • A New Way to Explode a Star? (National Geographic)
  • Meet the woman who can’t feel fear (Washington Post) see also World With No Fear (NPR)
  • Apple App’s store is Bigger than Hollywood  (Asymco)
  • Hands-on: Microsoft’s HoloLens is flat-out magical (Ars Technica)

What are you reading?

#S&P 500, ebook, book, CalPERS