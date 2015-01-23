10 Friday Reads

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- Relative to bonds, S&P 500 companies may be about as cheap as they’ve ever been. (Housel)
- Draghi: “There must be a statute of limitations for those who say there will be inflation” LOL (Calculated Risk)
- McDonald’s fixes its marketing, Chipotle fixes its product (Fortune)
- Alternative Assets Approach $7T Despite Headwinds (Chief Investment Officer) see also After Hedge Funds, CalPERS Eyes Private Equity Cuts (Chief Investment Officer)
- Best Books for Investors: A Short Shelf (Total Return)
- The Senate is pretty clearly a hoax (Vox) see also By 98 to 1, U.S. Senate passes amendment saying climate change is real, not a hoax (Science)
- A New Way to Explode a Star? (National Geographic)
- Meet the woman who can’t feel fear (Washington Post) see also World With No Fear (NPR)
- Apple App’s store is Bigger than Hollywood (Asymco)
- Hands-on: Microsoft’s HoloLens is flat-out magical (Ars Technica)
What are you reading?