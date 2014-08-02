Bank of America Hires Former FXDD Executive

The Bank of America has hired Sascha Szyfman as the Area Vice President in its Global Technology and Operations division. Previously, Szyfman worked for three years at FXDD, based in New York.



In his immediate role at FXDD, Szyfman managed the German customer support desk, where he addressed all the concerns of the German-speaking customers. He also coordinated the FX Options department at a time when the Dodd-Frank Act was enacted, prompting him to ensure reports were published in compliance with it and its European equivalent known as EMIR.



Szyfman, while working at the FX Options desk at FXDD, was responsible for trade execution, risk management and liquidity management as well as resolving settlement and trade allocation matters with the relevant parties.



At Bank of America Szyfman will oversee product control at the Global Technology and Operations unit that recently received significant resources as the bank moves to manage risk associated with new technologies.