EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 03.08 - 10.08: Weekly Ranging Bearish

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with 1.3366 neatest support level to be broken for the bearish to be continuing.





W1 price came inside Ichimoku cloud for ranging bearish by breaking Senkou Span A line of Ichimoku indicator which is virtual border between primary bearish and primary bullish market condition. Neatest support level is 1.3421 with 1.3699 as a resistance.







If W1 price will break 1.3421 support level on close bar together with D1 price to break 1.3366 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing.

If not so we may see ranging market condition within primary bearish.