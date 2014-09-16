USDJPY WEEK 38

Summery:

Primary Trend: Bullish (the last red dot is not yet confirmed, we should wait few more bars)



Secondary Trend: Bullish (see last zigzag)



Resistance: 109,200 (FIBO 261.8)

Support: 106,200 (FIBO 161.8)

Comment: All trends are bullish and volumes inside the overbought zone. If you entered long previously is possible to close the position because we see a high red dot peak and could be the end of big trend but is not confirmed yet.



Suggestion: Remain neutral and is possible to enter short only if at the same time price breaks down FIBO 161.8 (support) in closing bar and volumes come out from the Overbought zone.



Good Luck!












