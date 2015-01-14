Bitcoin News: Cex.io Services Halt, 3D-Printed Bitcoin Payment Terminal, CoinTerra Sued by Utah-based data center C7

You can read the whole report here.

Bitcoin cloud mining service provider Cex.io is no longer providing its services, thanks to the constantly falling prices and increasing mining difficulty, which are impacting their and their customers’ revenues. The halt however is temporary, and the company has confirmed to resume if Bitcoin value reaches $320."CEX.IO operates a large mining pool through Ghash.IO, once the most powerful in the network in therms of total hashrate. Currently, they opperate at 42 PH/s, or about 12% of the total network hashrate. Users who have purchased cloud based mining power will retain ownership during the suspension, and will automatically resume once the suspension has been lifted."

Innovator and entrepreneur Ricardo Ferrer Rivero recently launched the prototype of a3-D printed bitcoin payment terminal PEY that is aimed towards simplifying cryptocurrency payments. The new model users the iBeacon technology that connects users to the nearest Bitcoin-accepting retailers using a special mobile application. Because the app is directly connected to the terminal, it provides users and merchants a homogenous environment to conduct Bitcoin transactions. The terminal also features QR code, as well as NFC technology.



"The prototype version of the PEY terminal uses an Android phone as its processor, but Rivero hopes to be able to replace this with a Raspberry Pi in the next version, in order to make the technology as widely available as possible. The PEY app is now available in the app store, and more information on the project ca be found on their website."

You can read the whole report here.

You can read the whole report here.

Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer CoinTerra recently got sued by a Utah-based data center C7. According to the available reports, it is found that the latter was a former partner of CoinTerra and sued them for alleged breach of contract over $1.4 million worth unpaid services. C7 CEO said:“We had filed suit against them, which is public, for non-payment over 60 days. So, their services were suspended with no attempt to solve that. We went ahead and filed suit for that non-payment, plus the breach of contract for the remaining contract.”