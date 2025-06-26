DI Trend – Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD , Using ADX, EMA, ATR & Ichimoku

🚀 DI Trend – My First Smart Trend EA Powered by ADX, EMA, ATR & Ichimoku

A Multi-Timeframe, Multi-Filter Trend Strategy Powered by ADX, EMA, ATR, Ichimoku & HTF Confirmation

Hello MQL5 Community!

I’m a trader who just started contributing to the MQL5 platform. DI Trend is the first Expert Advisor I’ve developed — built upon a disciplined trend-following philosophy. It integrates multiple layers of signal filters to minimize noise and optimize trade entries.

I sincerely welcome your feedback and suggestions to help improve this EA further.

🧠 Core Strategy – ADX as the Foundation of Trend Detection

DI Trend uses the ADX indicator to detect real trend momentum, combined with robust confirmation filters to reduce false signals.

Core ADX Conditions:

✅ ADX ≥ 25 → Indicates a strong trending market

✅ +DI crosses above -DI → Buy signal; the reverse for Sell

Once both conditions are met, the EA will validate the signal with multiple filters to ensure high-confluence entries.

🔍 Multi-Filter Confluence – Trade Only When Signals Align

Filter Purpose Default Setting EMA Slope Avoids weak momentum by checking EMA angle EMASlopeThreshold = 0.05 HTF Trend Filter Confirms trend using EMA200 from higher timeframe HTF_EMA_Period = 200 DI Distance Ensures enough separation between +DI and -DI MinDIDistance = 2.0 Ichimoku Cloud Verifies price location relative to Kumo Cloud SenkouSpanBPeriod = 52 ATR Filter Filters out entries in low or overly volatile markets ATRFilterThreshold = 1.0

📌 All these parameters can be fully customized to fit your own trading strategy.

⏱️ Recommended Symbols & Timeframes

DI Trend is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), especially on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5, where it demonstrates strong trend exploitation and fast signal responsiveness.

⚙️ Example Input Settings

```mq5 //==== TREND SETTINGS ==== input bool EnableBuy = true; // Cho phép lệnh Buy input bool EnableSell = true; // Cho phép lệnh Sell input int MaxTrendOrders = 5; // Số lệnh tối đa

//==== ADX SETTINGS ==== input int ADX_Period = 14; // Chu kỳ ADX input int ADX_Threshold = 25; // Ngưỡng ADX

//==== MONEY MANAGEMENT ==== input bool UseAntiMartingale = true; input double AntiMartingaleStep = 0.01; ```



📊 Backtest Results – XAUUSD M1 Test Period: Jan 1, 2025 – Jun 26, 2025

(Backtested with high-quality historical data. Note: past performance is not indicative of future results.)

Metric Value Total Net Profit $1,336.00 Total Trades 188 Win Rate 96.81% (182 wins) Profit Factor 3.48 Recovery Factor 3.40

📸 (See attached screenshots for visual details)

Figure 1 – Backtest Performance Summary







Figure 2 – Balance and Equity Growth Curve







📺 [Watch EA Backtest on YouTube] (https://youtu.be/waqspHmYcJs?si=WK_9w0BxJ2Oc9r2O)





🔐 Smart Risk Management Features

🎯 Dynamic Lot Sizing – Calculates position size based on % risk per trade (e.g., 2%)

🔁 Anti-Martingale System – Increases lot size after winning trades, resets on a loss

🧠 R-Based Trailing Stop Activates when floating profit reaches 3R Adjusts stop-loss to trail at +1R to lock in gains

💰 Flexible Take-Profit Options Fixed profit in USD ( SumTargetProfitUSD = 100 ) Or by account percentage ( TP_Percent = 5.0 )



💬 Final Words & Feedback Invitation

DI Trend is not a magic tool, but it is built with the spirit of discipline – clarity – transparency. I originally developed it to improve my own trading consistency, and I hope it can be useful for other traders as well.

🛠️ This EA will soon be available on MQL5 Market, along with a free demo version. Your feedback and suggestions are extremely valuable — please feel free to share your thoughts!

“When you trust your system, emotions no longer control your trades. That’s why I built DI Trend.”

👉 Follow me on MQL5 to get notified as soon as the EA goes live!

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📌 DITrend , ForexEA ,TrendFollowing ,XAUUSD , MQL5 ,ExpertAdvisor ,TradingBot ,ADXStrategy ,GoldTrading