DI Trend – Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD , Using ADX, EMA, ATR & Ichimoku

🚀 DI Trend – My First Smart Trend EA Powered by ADX, EMA, ATR & Ichimoku
A Multi-Timeframe, Multi-Filter Trend Strategy Powered by ADX, EMA, ATR, Ichimoku & HTF Confirmation
Hello MQL5 Community!
I’m a trader who just started contributing to the MQL5 platform. DI Trend is the first Expert Advisor I’ve developed — built upon a disciplined trend-following philosophy. It integrates multiple layers of signal filters to minimize noise and optimize trade entries.
I sincerely welcome your feedback and suggestions to help improve this EA further.
🧠 Core Strategy – ADX as the Foundation of Trend Detection
DI Trend uses the ADX indicator to detect real trend momentum, combined with robust confirmation filters to reduce false signals.
Core ADX Conditions:
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✅ ADX ≥ 25 → Indicates a strong trending market
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✅ +DI crosses above -DI → Buy signal; the reverse for Sell
Once both conditions are met, the EA will validate the signal with multiple filters to ensure high-confluence entries.
🔍 Multi-Filter Confluence – Trade Only When Signals Align
|Filter
|Purpose
|Default Setting
|EMA Slope
|Avoids weak momentum by checking EMA angle
|EMASlopeThreshold = 0.05
|HTF Trend Filter
|Confirms trend using EMA200 from higher timeframe
|HTF_EMA_Period = 200
|DI Distance
|Ensures enough separation between +DI and -DI
|MinDIDistance = 2.0
|Ichimoku Cloud
|Verifies price location relative to Kumo Cloud
|SenkouSpanBPeriod = 52
|ATR Filter
|Filters out entries in low or overly volatile markets
|ATRFilterThreshold = 1.0
📌 All these parameters can be fully customized to fit your own trading strategy.
⏱️ Recommended Symbols & Timeframes
DI Trend is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), especially on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5, where it demonstrates strong trend exploitation and fast signal responsiveness.
⚙️ Example Input Settings
📊 Backtest Results – XAUUSD M1
Test Period: Jan 1, 2025 – Jun 26, 2025
(Backtested with high-quality historical data. Note: past performance is not indicative of future results.)
|Metric
|Value
|Total Net Profit
|$1,336.00
|Total Trades
|188
|Win Rate
|96.81% (182 wins)
|Profit Factor
|3.48
|Recovery Factor
|3.40
📸 (See attached screenshots for visual details)
Figure 1 – Backtest Performance Summary
Figure 2 – Balance and Equity Growth Curve
📺 [Watch EA Backtest on YouTube] (https://youtu.be/waqspHmYcJs?si=WK_9w0BxJ2Oc9r2O)
🔐 Smart Risk Management Features
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🎯 Dynamic Lot Sizing – Calculates position size based on % risk per trade (e.g., 2%)
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🔁 Anti-Martingale System – Increases lot size after winning trades, resets on a loss
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🧠 R-Based Trailing Stop
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Activates when floating profit reaches 3R
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Adjusts stop-loss to trail at +1R to lock in gains
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💰 Flexible Take-Profit Options
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Fixed profit in USD ( SumTargetProfitUSD = 100 )
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Or by account percentage ( TP_Percent = 5.0 )
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💬 Final Words & Feedback Invitation
DI Trend is not a magic tool, but it is built with the spirit of discipline – clarity – transparency. I originally developed it to improve my own trading consistency, and I hope it can be useful for other traders as well.
🛠️ This EA will soon be available on MQL5 Market, along with a free demo version. Your feedback and suggestions are extremely valuable — please feel free to share your thoughts!
“When you trust your system, emotions no longer control your trades. That’s why I built DI Trend.”
👉 Follow me on MQL5 to get notified as soon as the EA goes live!Follow my MQL5 profile for updates:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/VanMinhNguyen
📌 DITrend , ForexEA ,TrendFollowing ,XAUUSD , MQL5 ,ExpertAdvisor ,TradingBot ,ADXStrategy ,GoldTrading