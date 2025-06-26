Wanna Trade Oil in July? Try "Gold Chaser"!

Oil

The world economy is finally accelerating, supercharged by the AI revolution. As industries reprice everything in terms of AI-driven demand - from data centers to manufacturing - Oil is set to benefit massively. More computing power, more production, and rising consumption mean energy demand is climbing fast.

While the surge won’t happen overnight, July could mark the start of Oil’s march toward $100 - far from the $50-era mindset. The uptrend may begin gradually, but the structural shift is clear: AI’s hunger for energy will redefine Oil’s value.

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EurUsd

I was absolutely right about the EurUsd uptrend last month, and the rally continues! EurUsd is rising and should climb further in July—breaking 1.20 could open the path toward 1.25. The Usd is weakening slightly as Trump's push to replace Fed Chair Powell adds uncertainty, but the main driver remains the strengthening global economy. Geopolitical tensions are now priced in, leaving the upward trend intact. Keep riding the momentum!

















UsdCad

If UsdCad follows the global uptrend, it should plunge toward 1.30, then 1.25, with explosive potential to 1.20 and below—Wow! This could become the most volatile pair of July, with key turning points on Friday, July 3 (US NFP) and Friday, July 11 (Canadian jobs data). This week’s soft Canadian CPI reinforces the downtrend, and with Canada’s economy holding strong, the loonie looks poised to surge.

The biggest fireworks will come from three critical rate decisions (Fed, BoC, ECB) - will the Fed hint at cuts while Canada stays firm? Buckle up, UsdCad’s July ride could be wild!











