How to Build Your Own EA in A Minute – FX Bot Builder Is Here to Revolutionize Your Strategy Creation

❓ Still Testing Ideas the Old Way?

Let’s face it — creating and testing new trading strategies can be frustrating.

Maybe you’ve tried buying multiple EAs, only to find each one locked into a single logic.

Maybe you’ve wasted time adjusting inputs endlessly, just to test a small change.

Or maybe you’ve had great ideas, but couldn’t find the tools to test them quickly and efficiently.

💡 What if you could test any idea — directly on your chart — using just one powerful EA?





⚙️ Introducing: FX Bot Builder

Your Strategy. Your Rules. All in One EA.

FX Bot Builder is not just another trading tool — it’s a modular EA creation engine that lives inside your MetaTrader 5 terminal. It lets you build your own trading systems from the ground up using flexible conditions, over 38 indicators, and smart automation features.

You get complete control — no limitations, no hidden logic.













💼 Who Is FX Bot Builder For?

Whether you're:

A manual trader looking to automate your own rules

A strategy tester who needs speed and flexibility

A portfolio builder managing multiple logic sets

Or someone tired of trial-and-error with black-box EAs...

FX Bot Builder is your solution.





🔥 Why FX Bot Builder Is Different

Instead of hardcoding strategies or buying a new EA every time, FX Bot Builder gives you one powerful engine to build it all.





🧠 Logic from 38+ Popular Indicators

RSI, MACD, CCI, Momentum, ADX

Bollinger Bands, MA, Stochastic, ATR, and more





🎯 Combine Multiple Conditions

Multi-level rules using AND/OR

Signal crossover, thresholds, trend confirmation

Built-in time filters (session-based logic)





💡 Exclusive Feature: Built-in Dynamic Trendline

Automatically detects trendlines (ascending/descending) and applies logic such as:

Price cross above descending trendline = Buy signal

Price breaks below ascending trendline = Sell signal

Let the EA detect trend breakouts without drawing them manually. A must-have for breakout traders.





🧰 Advanced Strategy Tools:

Reverse signal on SL

Custom filters and logic control

Grid/Martingale integration with control over spacing and scale

Trailing stop, break-even logic, and max order protection





💵 Full Money Management Suite:

Fixed lots or dynamic risk %

TP/SL by price, pips, ATR, or indicator logic

Trade filters by time, order count, or floating PnL





🔄 Build Strategies In Minutes

Tired of waiting for developers or rewriting settings endlessly?

FX Bot Builder allows you to build, test, and deploy your logic — all in minutes.

Just:

Attach to chart Select indicators & logic Run backtest or live trade Refine as needed — instantly!





🔌 Plug and Play in 1 Click!

Not sure where to start? No problem!

FX BOT BUILDER comes with ready-made strategy presets — perfect for users who don’t want to dive into custom settings. Just pick a preset, click once, and your trading bot is up and running. It’s that easy!











Whether you're new to trading or just want a fast setup, our presets save you time and effort. Each one is carefully designed to follow proven trading strategies, so you can focus on results — not configurations.

✅ No manual setup

✅ Get started in seconds

✅ Override/Modify preset

Let your bot do the work — with just one click.





🔁 Lifetime Updates – Always Evolving

We regularly release updates with:

New indicators

New strategy logic types

User-requested features

Buy once, get lifetime updates free — no subscriptions, no upsells.





📊 Real Use Cases from Traders

Traders are using FX Bot Builder to:

✅ Build scalping bots with RSI + MA crossovers

✅ Automate breakout setups using dynamic trendlines

✅ Create volatility filters with ATR + Bollinger logic

✅ Implement time-sensitive grid logic with protection

✅ Run live portfolios across symbols, each with unique logic





📌 Ready to Try It?

FX Bot Builder isn’t just an EA. It’s a strategy lab for serious traders.

👉 Click here to try FX Bot Builder now





📬 Got questions or feature requests?

I’d love to hear from you — message me anytime.



