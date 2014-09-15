How To Trade News Events in Forex - PRODUCER PRICE INDEX

PPI is Producer Price Index.

PPI comes out the second week of each month.

Forex traders can use PPI as leading indicator to forecast the Consumer Price Index (CPI) value

In the 50’s gasoline was $0.27, apartment rent was $42/month and a movie ticket was $0.48. In addition, the US dollar was worth 9 times what is worth now.



Inflation reduces domestic buying power and that is why central banks fight so hard to beat back inflation by raising the interest rate. Forex traders are well aware that interest rates are the main driver of currency movement. Investors seek higher yields and will migrate capital from low yielding assets and currencies to high yielding assets and currencies.



This is why traders pay special attention to the Producer Price Index because it alerts them to the rise and fall of inflation which could, in turn, lead to a rise and fall of currency rates.

What is PPI?



The Producer Price Index (PPI) is an indicator used to measure the average change in selling price received for finished goods. Retailers that have to pay more for finished goods may have to pass on higher costs to consumers. This measurement of price change from the view of the seller can be a leading indicator for consumer inflation that is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). PPI examines three production areas:



commodity-based,

industrial-based,

and stage-of-processing-based companies.

